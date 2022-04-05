Congress holds protest against fuel price hike

The Congress on Monday held a protest against the Union government for fuel price hike. The party leaders also protested against the Punjab government for not keeping the promises made with the people during the elections.

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Phase VII near the protest site, and hundreds of commuters were stranded in the long traffic queues.

The protest was held under the leadership of former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. Addressing the protesters, Sidhu said that the BJP-led Union government had hiked the prices of petrol and diesel in the past 10 days, forcing the people to spend their hard- earned money.

“The petrol prices have reached Rs-100 mark. People are forced to spend extra money which has ruined their savings,” Sidhu said.

Sidhu said that the people are unable to buy cooking oil due to its high price.

“People are reeling under pressure from the extra financial burden which the government has put on them. The inflation is increasing day by day. People are forced to spend their savings for their routine expenses,” Sidhu added.

On Punjab government, Sidhu said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made tall promises with the people but the government had so far failed to deliver.

Sidhu said, “The AAP government has failed. Not a single promise has been fulfilled. The 300 unit free power promise also proved to be something in the air.” The commuters were stranded in the traffic jam due to the protest. The traffic remained stranded on the main road of Phase VII.