Congress gets drubbing in its strongholds in Mohali

The Congress could not perform well in its old bastions in Mohali. It even failed in the wards of its mayor and deputy mayor. In the rural areas too, party candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu fared badly.

In Phase VII where Sidhu’s younger brother Amarjeet Singh, who is also the mayor, had won last year, Sidhu received a poor vote share as compared to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). At four polling booths, at Saint Soldiers Schools in Phase VII, the AAP received 990 votes while the Congress received 746 votes and the BJP received 114 votes at these booths which were in the area where Sidhu and his family live.

In Phase XI which was considered a stronghold of Congress, the party managed to get 1,837 votes as compared to AAP’s 5,265 votes. The party used to get a good share of votes in this area for many years but this time the AAP managed to break the citadel of the party.

In the ward of Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Bedi in Phase 3B2, the party managed to get only 708 votes against 982 votes of AAP.

A senior party leader told The Indian Express that the local unit of the party needed to introspect the results.

“There were issues of some coouncillors who alleged ignorance by the mayor. It went against us,” the leader said.