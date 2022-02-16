Congress deliberately not implementing Ayushman Bharat in Punjab: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress of deliberately not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme in Punjab and said that every Punjab resident will be given free treatment facility by implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme within three months as soon as the BJP government came to power in Punjab. Rajnath Singh was addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate Sanjeev Khanna from Derabassi.

He said that many parties who entered the electoral battle of Punjab are trying to divide the state in the name of casteism to form the government. But the BJP believes in building a society before forming a government.

Rajnath Singh said that before 2014, India was recognised as a scam country. No one used to take India seriously on the international stage, but today India has not only become a powerful country in the world, but India is being taken seriously on the international stage.

He added that decisions in the interest of the country were delayed by the earlier governments, but decisions being taken immediately by the governments that came after 2014, even if it is the decision of surgical strike.

The Union Minister appealed to the people of Punjab to unite in support of the BJP and said that during the last seven years, the BJP has taken many important decisions to change the system in this country. While the PM of Congress had shown helplessness in reaching 100 percent of the amount released from Delhi to the common man, the government led by PM Narendra Modi made plans keeping in mind the need of the last person and through Digital India, the schemes of the Center were implemented.

Singh also said that the Congress MPs are alleging scam in tickets and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is such a general who has no army. Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, Rajnath Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party, which delivers liquor to every household in Delhi, is talking about freeing Punjab from the drug mafia. People of Delhi have rejected the policies of the Delhi government.

Rajnath Singh appealed to the people of Derabassi community to make Sanjeev Khanna victorious and said that the next destination of drug mafia and mining mafia will be jail as soon as BJP comes to power.