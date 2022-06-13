Cong councillors to support Sidhu but won’t attend BJP functions: Mohali Deputy Mayor

With Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu joining the BJP, the Congress is wary of the fact that the party’s councillors could switch loyalties.

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said that the Congress councillors would support Sidhu but will not attend any functions of the BJP.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bedi said that when he contested the elections under the leadership of Balbir Singh Sidhu and Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, they contested like a family but since the Sidhus have joined the BJP, their relation will remain intact.

Bedi said that when Kulwant Singh was the Mayor, they supported him despite being in opposition and now being Congress councillors they will support Amarjeet Singh Sidhu. He added that removing Sidhu from the mayoral post could lead to defections in the party which would harm the larger interests of the party.

Asked whether Congress councillors would support a BJP mayor, Bedi said that they could support the mayor but the Congress councillors would not attend any function of the BJP and the majority of the councillors have decided not to join the saffron party.

“We shall continue to support the mayor but will not join BJP as there is no pressure from either Balbir Singh Sidhu (former Punjab health minister) or Amarjit Singh Sidhu,” Bedi added.

Both Balbir Singh Sidhu and Amarjit Singh Sidhu had joined the BJP last month setting off speculation that Congress councillors could remove Amarjeet Singh Sidhu as a mayor.

Bedi also said that in case of differences between the Congress councillors, the party would face a setback as it could face defections and they do not want to give any opportunity to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A Congress councillor requesting anonymity said that there are some councillors who are close to Balbir Singh Sidhu and they may join the BJP soon but the majority of the Congress councillors are not in favour of joining the saffron party and after Sangrur bye-elections, the councillors could meet the Punjab Congress chief and decide the future course of action.

“I won’t comment on what the deputy mayor is saying. But how can the Congress councillors support a BJP mayor?” the councillor added.

Former senior deputy mayor and district Congress committee president Rishab Jain, when contacted, said that they will remain with their party and they will decide the future course of action only after consulting the party’s high command.

A councillor close to Balbir Singh Sidhu also said that a party was also organised by a councillor close to Sidhu in a hotel in Mohali on Sunday to ensure that the councillors would support the mayor.