Comrade Balwinder Sandhu murder case: NIA court gives bail to 1 accused

The special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday granted bail to one of the accused in the Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu murder case on the grounds that the investigation agency did not file a supplementary charge sheet within the stipulated time.

The court of special NIA judge Rakesh Kumar Gupta, while disposing off the bail application of the accused Gurwinder Singh alias Baba, observed, “The applicant has become entitled for bail due to the default of the prosecution in non-presentation of the (supplementary) challan against him, after his arrest.”

Baba, in his plea before court, had said that mandatory period of 90 days had already elapsed but the prosecution has neither submitted the report under Section 173 of CrPC nor filed any application for extension of investigation time from 90 days to 180 days under Section 43D of UAP Act. Therefore, plea further read, that the applicant would abide by all conditions imposed by the court for grant of bail if his application for the same is allowed.

The NIA, however, contested the plea and stated that the accused did not join the investigations and evaded law enforcement agencies, including the NIA. Non bailable warrants of arrest were issued against him on July 19, 2021. The applicant had been finally arrested on August 25 this year, with a charge sheet against him having been filed on December 16 last year showing him as absconding.

The agency further argued that the accused had previously fled from the custody of Delhi Police in December 2020 and if granted bail, may flee again and try to intimidate the prosecution witnesses.

The court while granting the bail observed that the applicant was arrested on August 25 this year and 90 days have expired. Therefore, the applicant has become entitled for bail.