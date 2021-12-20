Gujarat: Completion certificates being issued to unfinished buildings in Zirakpur, alleges RWA body

The Joint Action Committee of Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Zirakpur has lodged a complaint with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and demanded an investigation into what they claim is a scam of completion certificates being issued to the unfinished buildings and illegal constructions in the area.

The committee had also demanded that a probe be conducted before the model code of conduct comes into force in the state due to the upcoming state assembly elections.

The president of the committee, Sukhdev Choudhary, said that the completion certificates were being issued indiscriminately by the Zirakpur Municipal Council.

“The scam is happening with the connivance of the council head and the corporation officials,” he alleged.

Chaudhary has said in the complaint given to the Additional Deputy Commissioner that certificates were being issued to dozens of incomplete buildings in the Zirakpur area. He alleged that the builders had started work of painting unfinished buildings and were then photographing the same. He further alleged that the completion certificates were being issued to such builders without checking the sites and status of work.

The committee’s president, further, claims that tenders were being floated by the Mohali civic body for various works in haste, and a thorough investigation needed to be done in order to unearth a major scam.

“In some cases, the builders whitewash buildings under construction and show that the project has been completed, even if loads of construction remained pending. It has become a norm in Zirakpur that such illegal business is thriving and people are being cheated by the builders, we shall keep raising the issue at all forums,” he stated.