CM inaugurates Innovation Mission Punjab, calls it catalyst for growth, social change

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday stressed on the need to create a conducive environment for youths of the state for utilising their innovative ideas to give a major push to socio-economic growth.

“My target is to ensure that youths are not branded as ‘aimless’, but are transformed into a formidable asset for the state,” the CM said, while inaugurating Innovation Mission (IM) Punjab’s Accelerator at Kalkat Bhavan on Monday.

Mann envisioned that world-class facilities — like IM Punjab Accelerator — will help create jobs, bring investments, ensure economic development and bring positive social change in the state.

The CM said that the youth of the state are full of new and innovative ideas which can be very helpful for the growth and prosperity of Punjab. He said that these ideas need to be utilised in a positive direction so that the state can emerge as a front runner in the country and his government will leave no stone unturned for ensuring that youths of the state get the required platform and support from the administration.

The CM asserted that Punjabis were blessed with the qualities of entrepreneurship and leadership in their blood, due to which they had carved a niche for themselves across the globe.

The CM further stated that within India too, a number of major start ups have been founded by entrepreneurs, who are Punjabis. He said that the state government is duty bound to provide the right support to the youths to help them build their startups.

Mann asserted that ever since assuming the charge of office his government has been making strenuous efforts to provide corruption-free administration in the state, and bemoaned that due to the apathetic attitude of the successive governments, the country has lagged behind in progress and prosperity. He said that it was ironical that Punjabi youths have to go for medical education in countries that had attained their freedom merely 25 years ago.

The Chief Minister also asked the youth to become job givers instead of job seekers. He said that Innovation Mission Punjab is a unique private-public partnership that aims to build, empower and act as a catalyst for startup communities, especially for the youths.

Earlier, Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said that the state has for the first time got a young chief minister who was full of ideas to ensure progress of Punjab and prosperity of people. She also highlighted the initiatives being taken by the state government for putting it on an orbit of high growth trajectory.