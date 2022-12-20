scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

‘Clash of interest’ Mohali mayor to appear before Local Bodies minister today

Sources said that even as the government deals with the mayor's clash of interest case — which may lead to Amarjeet Sidhu's removal — Opposition councillors in Mohali civic body have started plotting their next move.

Mohali Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu (Source: Facebook)

Mohali Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu has been asked to appear before Punjab Local Bodies minister on December 20 in
connection to a ‘clash of interest’ case.

At present the Congress has 37 councillors out of a total strength of 50. The AAP has 10 councillors while three are independents.

Mohali Mayor Amarjeet, and his elder brother and former Cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had joined the BJP earlier this year and had claimed the support of a majority of Congress councillors in the House despite the switch.
The councillors of Mohali on August 10 had lodged a complaint to the Principal Secretary of Punjab Local Bodies Department, alleging that Sidhu had favoured a housing society, Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited.

The department had subsequently issued a show cause notice to the mayor in September this year and asked him to file his reply within 15-days.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 07:36:38 am
