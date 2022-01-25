City bus service, bus stand: Mohali residents taken for a long ride with promises?

The city bus service – a long-awaited project by the residents of the district – has not be materialised in the last five years. It was promised by the SAD-BJP and Congress in 2017 but the project faced many roadblocks.

In 2015, when Kulwant Singh became the mayor of the city, he promised that he would start the bus service connecting the important towns of the district to Mohali and Chandigarh for better connectivity. The Congress won in 2021 civic body elections and sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu’s younger brother Amarjeet Singh Sidhu became the mayor. The bus service project is now nearing completion, but it took around 10 years.

With Mohali being IT-hub, hundreds of youngsters including women come to the city for work but due to the absence of a city bus service, they have to either rely on cab service or arrange their personal vehicle.

Harnoor Kaur, who works in an IT company in Industrial Area, said that it always becomes difficult for people like her to hire cabs every day and it is also difficult for to go by an auto rickshaw. “If there is a city bus service like Chandigarh, it will be economical as well as safe for the women like us,” she added.

Apart from the bus service, Mohali also lacks a bus stand. The inter-state bus terminus was made operation in 2016 by the previous SAD-BJP government, but after that, the bus stand remained non-operational.

“Politicians boast of about Mohali being a VIP city, but it does not have a bus stand, the sitting MLA and the AAP and even the SAD candidate must answer,” Dr Daler Singh Multani, a local resident said.