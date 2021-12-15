CIA staff arrests two drug peddlers, recover 39,000 banned Lomotil tablets

The CIA staff of the district police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 39,000 banned Lomotil tablets from them on Tuesday. The accused were arrested from Landran-Kharar road while they were going to supply the tablets to their customers. Those arrested were identified as Mange alias Ravi, a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Vijay Singh, a resident of Ferozepur. Both were coming on a bike when the police team stopped them after receiving a tip-off.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that the CIA staff received a tip off that two persons were coming to Kharar via Kharar-Landran road by carrying drugs to supply to their clients. “The police team set up a naka near the Swaraj Factory on Landran-Kharar road, the accused were stopped and on checking the police team found 39,000 tablets of Lomotil which are banned and are used by the drug addicts,” the SSP said. The SSP disclosed that, on questioning, the accused revealed that they have been drug peddlers for many years and were supplying in the area for a long time, targeting youngsters.

The accused had also disclosed during the interrogation that they used to get the tablets from Shamli in UP at cheaper rates supplied in Mohali district. The police have now contacted Shamli police to get the details of the suppliers.

“We shall break the supply chain of the accused, it was also found in the past that the accused were bringing the drugs from different areas of UP and Rajasthan on cheaper rates and selling in various parts of Punjab,” a police officer privy to the investigation said.