Punjab: Chief conservator submits inquiry report on illegal felling of 35K trees; babus may face music

The Chief Conservator (Forests and Hills), Punjab, Harsh Kumar, submitted an inquiry report on the illegal felling of around 35,000 trees in Bist Doab Canal area to the Vigilance Bureau (VB) and the Additional Chief Secretary, to take strict action against nine officers. Of the nine, two are IAS, and five are IFS officers and one Punjab Forest Services (PFS) officer. The inquiry was conducted on the basis of orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2018.

The preliminary inquiry, conducted by Kumar, found that the officers in question did not take necessary action after the trees were cut. Most have retired since from the service except one.

According to the report, the inquiry was conducted on the basis of judgement passed by the NGT on August 16, 2018.

It was said in the report that earlier too, it was brought to the notice of the authorities that mature green trees were illegally cut in the area.

The Bist Doab Canal spreads from Ropar to Jalandhar district, most of which comes under the forest department.

The report, which was also sent to the ADC, recommends action against the officers under the All India Service Discipline and Appeal Rules.

The report had found that the cut trees were sold at 25 per cent lower rates, causing loss to the state exchequer. The report also found that damage reports were not prepared by the concerned officers when the trees were cut. It was also alleged in the inquiry report that the the forest area was shown as non-forest area.

Speaking to The Indian Express Kumar said that it is now up to the state government to take action against the officers named.

“The report details the role of all the officers. The inquiry was conducted by me on the basis of the judgement of the NGT, I sent the report yesterday (July 5),” he said.