Charanjit Singh Channi gives grant of Rs 68 crore for 35 villages of Kharar block

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced a development grant of Rs 68 crore for 35 villages of Kharar block in Shri Chamkaur Sahib constituency. Besides, the CM announced the upgradation of the historic Gharuan village as nagar panchayat.

The CM also disbursed cheques worth Rs 14 crore to the panchayats of these villages while sanctioning Rs 54 crore more.

Starting the fourth day of Shri Chamkaur Sahib constituency tour from Gharuan village falling in Kharar block of Mohali, Channi distributed cheques to panchayats of 35 villages during different functions.

Addressing the gathering at Gharuan, the CM said that in view of the historical importance of the village, it would be upgraded to the status of a nagar panchayat so as to ensure unhindered progress which would also be beneficial to the nearby villages. Announcing Rs 3.25 crore for the renovation of sacred sarovar in the village, Channi said that no stone would be left unturned to develop the area into a tourist spot.

Speaking at Garanga village, Channi said his government has unveiled a special scheme for waiving off electricity bill arrears of consumers having load up to 2 KW so that the financial burden on the people could be reduced. The CM pointed out that under the scheme, the process of waiver has been started. Appealing to the people to derive maximum benefit from the scheme, Channi said that till now arrears worth Rs 77.37 crore of 96,911 consumers have been waived off. He also handed over bill waiver certificate of Rs 2,26,890 to Atma Singh of Cholta Khurd.

While distributing the cheques to nine panchayats at Garanga village, the CM exhorted the panchayat representatives to check the quality of works.