Chandumajra, Balbir Sidhu trade more barbs over auction of land in Bari village

The war of words between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Anandpur Sahib MP, Prem Singh Chandumajra, and former Punjab Health Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, who is from the Congress, over the auction of land in Bari village near Mohali intensified on Wednesday.

Chandumajra on Wednesday alleged that Sidhu had pressurised some panchayat members of Bari village for giving the land on lease to a private hospital. Chandumajra also alleged that a video of the sarpanch also went viral in which he is seen alleging that he was under pressure from Sidhu for passing the resolution to give land on lease.

“We shall oppose it and shall not allow the auction. We shall also look into legal options, if necessary,” Chandumajra added.

Sidhu on the other side, said that Chandumajra was active in depriving the people of Punjab, especially those in Mohali area, of world class health facilities by obstructing the land being leased by the panchayat for 33 years for establishing a world class health facility by world-renowned cardiologist, Dr TS Kaler, in Bari village near Mohali .

The former Health Minister said that as per his information, the panchayat of Bari village had decided to lease their land for this hospital for 33 years as per the rules of Panchayati Raj Act at least one lakh per acre per annum with 10 per cent annual increase. In addition to this, as per the proposal given by Dr Kaler, the villagers would get free treatment along with free medicines at the health facility.

Sidhu accused the Akali Dal of pursuing narrow politics and said that they wanted to serve their personal political interests by inciting the villagers through misinformation.

The former Health Minister said that during the Akali government, land was given on lease of Re 1 per acre per year for opening Indian School of Business in Mohali. Similarly, the Akali Government allotted land to Max Hospital in Mohali and Bathinda.