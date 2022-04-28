Chandigarh: Woman ‘falls’ to death from 14th floor

A woman from Chandigarh died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 late on Tuesday night.

A police team later reached the spot and commenced investigations, booking the woman’s friend for abetment of suicide. The accused has not been arrested yet.

According to reports, the incident took place when the woman had gone to visit her friend living in Purab Premium Apartments with one of her friends.

“The woman, and one of her friends, had gone to visit the guy on Tuesday. However, inside the flat the woman and the guy allegedly had a tiff. Later, we were informed that she had fallen to death from the 14th floor,” a police officer probing the case said.

The victim’s brother has told the police that the suspect was running a company that manufactured Ayurvedic medicines and was staying on rent at Purab Premium Apartments. The brother also told the police that his sister wanted to allegedly marry the guy.

“My family had met the guy and we were close to fixing a date for their marriage as well,” he said.

Police said after the incident, the suspect, along with one of his friends with whom he shared the flat, fled from the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the suspects at the earliest.

Sohana Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurjeet Singh said that they had registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspect and investigations in the case was ongoing.