Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Chandigarh video leak case: HP man gets bail

While pronouncing the order, the court of Judicial Magistrate (Ist Class), Nidhi Saini observed, “During the course of arguments also, it has come from the state that no role is assigned to the accused Sunny Mehta in this case.

Mohali: Students stage a protest over objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly recorded by a hosteller, at Chandigarh University in Mohali district, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (PTI/FILE)

A court in Kharar granted bail to Sunny Mehta, an accused in Chandigarh University video leak case, on Wednesday. Sunny was arrested from Himachal Pradesh after the case had come to light.

From the investigation, it is found that the photographs/videos were being prepared or attempted to prepare by co- accused (woman accused) on the asking of other accused Sanjeev Singh. There is no role found till now of the applicant Sunny Mehta in the commission of alleged crime in this case.”

The court noted that presentation of challan and conclusion of trial will take a long time. Hence, no purpose would be served by detaining the accused.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:47:01 am
