Chandigarh video leak case: HP man gets bail

A court in Kharar granted bail to Sunny Mehta, an accused in Chandigarh University video leak case, on Wednesday. Sunny was arrested from Himachal Pradesh after the case had come to light.

While pronouncing the order, the court of Judicial Magistrate (Ist Class), Nidhi Saini observed, “During the course of arguments also, it has come from the state that no role is assigned to the accused Sunny Mehta in this case.

From the investigation, it is found that the photographs/videos were being prepared or attempted to prepare by co- accused (woman accused) on the asking of other accused Sanjeev Singh. There is no role found till now of the applicant Sunny Mehta in the commission of alleged crime in this case.”

The court noted that presentation of challan and conclusion of trial will take a long time. Hence, no purpose would be served by detaining the accused.