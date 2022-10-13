scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Chandigarh video leak case: Court dismisses bail plea of Armyman, says ‘this kind of act not acceptable’

While dismissing the bail of Sanjeev Singh, the court of Judicial Magistrate (Ist Class) Nidhi Saini observed that the accused is an Armyman and the main accused in this case

Arrested Armyman Sanjeev Singh (wearing a mask) being produced in court in Kharar, on Monday, (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A court in Kharar on Wednesday dismissed the bail applications of Army personnel Sanjiv Singh and a woman accused in Chandigarh University (CU) video leak case.

Both the accused had applied for regular bail on October 7.

While dismissing the bail of Sanjeev Singh, the court of Judicial Magistrate (Ist Class) Nidhi Saini observed that the accused is an Armyman and the main accused in this case. He was aspiring to get objectionable pictures/videos of girl students from the Chandigarh University, Gharuan, from the woman co-accused. It also come to light that he had sent objectionable pictures of the woman co-accused to her father and auntie.

“Entire police file shows that there is a chat between woman accused and the applicant, and the applicant by messages is asking her to send nude pictures. This kind of act by an Armyman is not acceptable. The Armymen in the country as well as throughout the world carry great respect in society and it is seen by society that they will never commit any crime. But the crime by the applicant is against the entire womanhood…”

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:45:32 am
