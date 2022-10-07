Chandigarh University: An accused gets bail, had no conversation with woman

A Kharar court Thursday granted bail to one of the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case by observing that no conversation of the accused was found with the woman accused and that his involvement in the case was because of display of his picture.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (Ist Class) Nidhi Saini observed in the orders that no conversation of the present accused with the co-accused (woman accused) is found.

“Moreover, he has himself surrendered before the police and his involvement in this case prima facie is on the basis of use of his display picture taken from the social media. Apart from use of display picture of applicant, no other role of the applicant is found in the investigation till now,” the court observed. “He has been in judicial custody since September 18. In the considered opinion of this court, presentation of challan as well as conclusion of trial will take a long time. Hence, no useful purpose would be served by detaining the accused behind bars for an indefinite period. Liberty of human being is not to be taken away on conjectures and surmises. Hence, accused Rankaj Verma is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bail bonds in the sum of Rs 1,00,000 with one local surety of the like amount.”

The order read that on September 17, a very strange and shameful incident occurred on the premises of Chandigarh University in which one student of the university was allegedly found making objectionable videos of other girl students. After the incident, there was agitation by the students and it is submitted by Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) for the state that all the students are in a state of shock and have been feeling unsafe in the university since then.

The prosecution submitted that about 3.00 pm on September 17, the warden of the girls’ hostel at Chandigarh University was informed by the students that a girl was making objectionable videos of her fellow students and on her inquiry from the girl, she found that the girl was getting various calls from a mobile number to which she was asked to send more videos. The accused girl was arrested. Her mobile phone was taken into police custody and then Sunny Mehta was arrested. Thereafter, applicant Rankaj Verma was arrested in this case. It is submitted that the calls were being received by the girl from phone number and on that number there was a display picture of Rankaj Verma.

The court observed that the incident alleged by prosecution is condemnable, but from the investigation and the reply to the bail application, qua the accused only this fact has come into light that the girl student who was allegedly apprehended making the objectionable videos was receiving the calls from a mobile number and on this mobile number, the display picture was of applicant Rankaj Verma. This mobile was being used by other accused.

The court had granted the bail on the condition that the applicant shall attend the court on each and every date of hearing. The applicant shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him/her from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police officer or tamper with the evidence and the applicant shall not leave the country without prior permission of court.

Rankaj’s first bail application was dismissed as withdrawn on the technical grounds with the liberty to file afresh one.

The applicant, Rankaj, submitted in the court through his counsel Harvinder Singh Johal that he is running a travel company.

He submitted in the application that the incident came to the notice of the media as there was agitation in the university by the students over the incident. Then in social media and on news channels, the picture of the applicant was displayed as accused. On getting this information, the applicant himself surrendered before the police station concerned at Dhalli, Shimla, and stated that he is ready to join the investigation but he has nothing to do with the alleged occurrence and he is not guilty. On his surrender, he was arrested in this case and since then is in custody.

The defence counsel submitted that Rankaj is innocent in this case and even during the investigation, his involvement has not been found nor is he using the mobile number used in the making and sending of the videos. His display picture has been misused by the co-accused and he is suffering behind bars just for his good looks in the display picture.