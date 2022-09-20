scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Chandigarh University video leak case: Police get seven-day remand of accused

The police also informed the court that for recovering the video, the cell phones had been sent for a forensic examination and that they wanted to confront the trio so that it could be found whether the accused had made any video viral or not.

One of the three accused being produced in a court in Kharar, Punjab, on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A local court Monday remanded in seven-day police custody the three accused in the Chandigarh University video leak case.

The district police told the court of Nidhi Saini, Civil Judge (Junior Division) at Kharar, they wanted to interrogate the accused as they apprehend that there could be one more video of a woman student which might have been deleted from the cell phone of the accused.

Don't miss |Punjab: Massive protest in private varsity over ‘leaked objectionable videos’ of women students

The police also informed the court that for recovering the video, the cell phones had been sent for a forensic examination and that they wanted to confront the trio so that it could be found whether the accused had made any video viral or not.

Advocate Sandeep Sharma, the counsel for the accused, said that the police had demanded 10-day remand but the court granted seven-day police remand. “The police informed the court about their apprehension about more video on the cell phone of the woman student. They also told the court that the cell phones had been sent for forensic examination,” Sharma said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

On Sunday, the police said that the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman had sent her own video to her friend in Shimla, but the students who were protesting inside the university alleged that the matter should be thoroughly probed as the woman student might have shot other hostel mates.

The police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the matter. An FIR under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered and further probe is on, the police said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 02:54:48 am
Next Story

Rahul: Won’t allow BJP-RSS ideology to divide country

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement