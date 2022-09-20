Chandigarh University video leak case: Police get seven-day remand of accused

A local court Monday remanded in seven-day police custody the three accused in the Chandigarh University video leak case.

The district police told the court of Nidhi Saini, Civil Judge (Junior Division) at Kharar, they wanted to interrogate the accused as they apprehend that there could be one more video of a woman student which might have been deleted from the cell phone of the accused.

The police also informed the court that for recovering the video, the cell phones had been sent for a forensic examination and that they wanted to confront the trio so that it could be found whether the accused had made any video viral or not.

Advocate Sandeep Sharma, the counsel for the accused, said that the police had demanded 10-day remand but the court granted seven-day police remand. “The police informed the court about their apprehension about more video on the cell phone of the woman student. They also told the court that the cell phones had been sent for forensic examination,” Sharma said.

On Sunday, the police said that the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman had sent her own video to her friend in Shimla, but the students who were protesting inside the university alleged that the matter should be thoroughly probed as the woman student might have shot other hostel mates.

The police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the matter. An FIR under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered and further probe is on, the police said.