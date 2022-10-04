Chandigarh University video leak case: Forensic analysis finds no other videos on phones of three suspects

A forensic analysis of the mobile phones seized from three accused — a woman student, and two of her friends arrested from Himachal Pradesh — has not found the presence of any other objectionable videos, the police said on Tuesday.

The forensic report of the fourth accused — an Army personnel arrested from Arunachal Pradesh — is still awaited.

Sources in the police confirmed to The Indian Express that the forensic examination report of the cell phones of the accused woman and other two other accused — Rankaj Verma and Sunny Mehta — had come and the report had found no other objectionable videos of anyone.

A fourth accused, Sanjeev Singh, who was arrested on September 24, is presently in police custody till October 6 and investigators have taken him to his native place in Jammu for the recovery of any other cell phones or hard discs that may be in his possession.

Sources in the police also maintained that apart from the four arrested accused, the role of no other person had not come to the fore so far. Investigators said that Sanjeev Singh was the main culprit who was allegedly blackmailing the woman accused of the case to send him videos as well as pressuring her to make videos of other students in the hostel.

The video leak incident had come to the light on September 18 when six women of Chandigarh University (CU) had suspected that a hosteler was filming them in the washrooms.

The students of Chandigarh University had later launched a massive protest inside the campus against the incident, even as the police registered a case and proceeded to arrest three people — including a woman student of the university.

The protesting students had alleged that there were videos of other women which were circulated on the Internet, but the police investigations had maintained that the accused woman had only sent her own videos to her friends and the arrested Army man and she did not film any other woman.