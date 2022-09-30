Chandigarh University video leak case: At the heart of controversy, an online ‘friendship’ app that provided mobile number of users

The investigations in the Chandigarh University alleged video leak incident, so far, has found that the arrested Army personnel and a woman student of the university nabbed in the case were the main culprits and were exchanging videos frequently.

As per the police, the arrested Army man had befriended the woman student through an online app and convinced her to send pictures and videos of herself.

The probe has also found that it was only the accused woman’s pictures and videos, which she sent to the Army man, Sanjeev Singh, and no videos or photos of any other woman students have been found.

Sources in the police told The Indian Express that Sanjeev Singh is married and has a child. He used to use some online friendship apps to approach random women and befriend them. Before befriending the present woman accused, Sanjeev had apparently been in touch with many other women on the app.

“The online friendship app used to provide the numbers of men and women randomly to its users. The app has since disappeared from Playstore. We believe that Sanjeev Singh got the number of the woman accused and then befriended her through this app. He then convinced her to send her pictures and videos,” an officer said.

Investigators also revealed that two other men arrested from Himachal Pradesh (HP) in the case were not known to Sanjeev Singh.

The parents of the woman accused in the case have also claimed before the police that they had got her Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Adults (WAIS) test done some time ago to check her Intelligence Quotient (IQ). Their daughter, the parents claimed, had scored very ow on the test. The have also alleged that this might be a reason for her to have been trapped by Sanjeev Singh.

The man arrested from Rohru, near Shimla, the second person to be arrested in the case, was known to the woman and they were acquaintances for the past one-and-half years. The man was working in a bakery in Shimla where he met the woman and has studied up to Class 9.