Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Chandigarh University video leak: 3 sent to judicial custody, Army man’s police remand extended

The police sought extension of the police remand for three more days, but the counsel of Rankaj Verma opposed it saying that the police had already interrogated the accused and found nothing.

The police remand of the Army personnel, an accused in the case, was extended to two more days, while the other three accused were sent to judicial custody. (File Photo)

All the four accused in Chandigarh University video leak case were produced before a court in Kharar here on Saturday.

The police remand of the Army personnel, an accused in the case, was extended to two more days, while the other three accused were sent to judicial custody.

The three accused – the woman student of the university, Sunny Mehta and Rankaj Verma – have been in police custody since September 18 when the incident came to light, while the fourth accused Sanjeev Singh was arrested on September 24 and he too has been in police custody since then.

The incident came to light on September 18 when some women students of Chandigarh University (CU) suspected that one of their hostellers had filmed them in washroom.

The investigations in the incident, so far, has found that the arrested Army personnel and a woman student of the university nabbed in the case were the main culprits and were exchanging videos frequently.

The probe has also found that it was only the accused woman’s pictures and videos, which she sent to the Army man, Sanjeev Singh, and no videos or photos of any other women students have been found.

