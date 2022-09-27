Chandigarh University resumes classes

Classes resumed at Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, on Monday, a week after allegations of private videos of students being leaked from one of the hostels surfaced, triggering massive protests.

Speaking to The Indian Express, CU’s Dean of Students Welfare A S Kang confirmed that classes had resumed from Monday onwards.

The university had suspended classes for one week after the alleged video leak incident surfaced on September 18. Non-teaching work continued at the university.

A student of the postgraduate course at the university said that many students had left for their homes after the suspension of classes. She said that on Monday most of her classmates had joined classes, just like most other students.

“The classes were held normally on Monday. The students who had left for their homes have returned,” the student added.

Another second year undergraduate course student said she was yet to join classes as her home was in Haryana and it will take some time for her to return. “My parents were concerned about my safety when I told them about the incident and the subsequent protests. However, since the university has reopened, I will now rejoin the classes as soon as possible.”