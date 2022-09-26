Chandigarh univ video leak case: Arrested woman’s video found in Army man’s phone

A Kharar court on Monday extended the police custody of four accused arrested in connection to the alleged Chandigarh University video leak case by five more days.

On Monday, accused Sanjiv Singh, an Army personnel arrested from Arunachal Pradesh, was produced before court after his arrest last week. The three other accused, including a woman student of the university, were produced after their seven days police remand ended on Monday.

The police on Monday informed the court that arrested Army man Sanjiv Singh was using two cell phones and one phone has been recovered from his possession. The video of the woman accused already arrested in the case was found on that phone. The police also informed the court that they wanted to confront the accused to get more details.

The police demanded seven day of the accused, but the court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Nidhi Saini, granted the police custody of the accused for only five days.

Meanwhile, the counsel of an accused arrested from Dhalli in Himachal Pradesh (HP) told the court that his client was innocent and he must not be sent to the police remand, but instead should be discharged from the case altogether. The police, however, informed the court that investigations in the case was still underway and they could not discharge any of the accused at this stage.

The police investigation so far has found that Sanjiv Singh was blackmailing the woman student of the university to make videos of her hostel mates. The police duly informed the court that a video of the accused woman was found on the mobile phone of Sanjiv Kumar.

“It was the same video on the basis of which the accused was blackmailing the accused woman. No videos of any other women have been found in the cell phones of any other accused so far,” a source in the police said.

On Saturday, Sanjiv Singh was arrested from Arunachal Pradesh by a team of Punjab as well as Arunachal Pradesh police.