After Chandigarh tree accident: Mohali MC yet to start drive to cut dead trees, lacks exact number

After a girl’s death due to falling off of a tree in Chandigarh, the Mohali Municipal Corporation had claimed to start a drive to cut dead trees in the city. But the civic body does not have the number of the dead trees.

Officials said that they have started a survey in the city to identify the dead trees so that these could be cut. But the survey shall take time. The former councillors said that the MC must have the data and locations of the dead trees so that the process of cutting the trees could be carried out effectively and swiftly.

Former councillor Ashok Jha said that a girl student had to lose her life in Chandigarh last week, following which the administration swung into action and started cutting the dead trees. He added that the dead trees must be cut in Mohali with immediate effect.

Former councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang said that the civic body did not have the required data of the dead trees in the city which shows how serious the body is about the safety of the city residents.

She added that all the dead trees in the city must be cut with immediate effect so that no untoward incident happens in this season.

“It is rainy season and there is a risk that the dead trees could fall,” she added.

Another former councillor, Parminder Singh Sohana, said that the present dispensation had made tall claims about development but it could not cut the dead trees which pose danger to the lives of people.

The Sub-Divisional Officer of the MC, Kamaljeet Singh, told The Indian Express that the city had been divided into four zones and the MC had started the survey to identify the dead trees. He added that the data of all the dead trees shall be available in three to four days.

Asked about the drive to cut the dead trees, he said that they had already started the drive.

The city has around 70,000 green trees as well but in old parts of the city there are some dead trees which are posing danger to the lives of the people. These areas include Phase V, Phase 3B2, Phase 3A, Phase IV and Phase II.