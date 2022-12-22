scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Two booked for abetment to suicide in Kharar

The accused had allegedly cheated one of their relatives. They have not been arrested yet.

suicide news, indian expressThe Police booked both the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. (File Representational Photo)

Kharar police booked two persons for abetment to suicide Wednesday. Those booked have been identified as Harjeet Singh and Baljeet Singh.

The accused had allegedly cheated one of their relatives. They have not been arrested yet.

The complainant in the case, Manjeet Kaur, told police that the accused had sold their land of around 1.5 acre and had cheated her husband Kulwinder Singh following which he consumed poison and died.

The Police booked both the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 11:24:52 am
Next Story

Andhra Pradesh distributes over 4.5 lakh tablets with e-content to Class 8 students

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close