Two booked for abetment to suicide in Kharar

Kharar police booked two persons for abetment to suicide Wednesday. Those booked have been identified as Harjeet Singh and Baljeet Singh.

The accused had allegedly cheated one of their relatives. They have not been arrested yet.

The complainant in the case, Manjeet Kaur, told police that the accused had sold their land of around 1.5 acre and had cheated her husband Kulwinder Singh following which he consumed poison and died.

The Police booked both the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.