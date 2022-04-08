Chandigarh: NIA files reply, terms Jaggi Johal a chronic offender

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the reply against the bail application of UK national Jagtar Singh alias Jaggi Johal. The court fixed April 21 as the next date of hearing.

Johal is one of the accused in the targeted killing cases. The agency termed Johal a chronic offender.

Johal’s counsel Jaspal Singh Manjhpur had filed the application on March 17.

In its reply, the NIA said that during the investigation of the case, it came to light that Johal had played an important role in the eight targeted killings which were carried out by banned terrorist organisation KLF (Khalistan Liberation Force) during 2016-2017 in order to destablise law and order situation in Punjab.

The agency submitted in the court that Johal’s involvement was also found in distribution of funds to other accused and in the translation of incendiary material online fanning the fires of secessionist sentiments in Punjab.

The agency also said in the application that the funds transferred by Johal to other accused were used for procurement of arms and ammunition which were utilised in executing the killings which form the subject matter of present cases.

The agency also mentioned in its application that Johal’s role was elaborated in the chargesheet and he had played a crucial role in the execution of a larger conspiracy to polarise Punjab on communal lines.

Terming Johal a chronic offender, the agency submitted in its application that he is involved in eight cases of murder. Being a Scotland national, it will be impossible to secure his presence because the government of India has no extradition treaty with that country.