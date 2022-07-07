Chandigarh, Mohali Rains: Car washed away in Patiala ki Rao, driver and passenger reported missing

A car washed away near Nayagaon after the seasonal rivulet Patiala ki Rao was flooded on Wednesday morning, after heavy rains. The damaged car was recovered but the driver and the passenger are still missing. Station House Officer, Nayagaon, Kulwant Singh, said that they recovered the private taxi from near Kanhe Ka Bara village.

“We have called the owner of the taxi and he told us that a woman had booked the taxi to go to Himachal Pradesh (HP),” the SHO added. The villagers had spotted the car stuck under the bridge morning in Kahne Ka Bara and

informed the police.

Water enters houses in low-lying areas

In Mohali, water logging again chocked the city as many internal roads turned into ponds and water entered houses in low lying areas, forcing people to come out of their homes. Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi was seen in the knee deep waters after the rain. He shared his pictures following which his opponents accused the present dispensation of the Municipal Corporation (MC) for failing to come up with a solution.

Former BJP Councillor Ashok Jha alleged that Bedi had been making tall claims of development but people can see what kind of development was carried out. “The deputy mayor must answer. He has a habit of clicking pictures and sharing them on social media,” Jha added.

Water entered several houses in Phase XI forcing people to take out their furniture. The residents alleged that it has become a routine for them to face the same problem every year. Lekh Raj, a resident of Phase XI said that water entered many houses in his locality and people were seen using the buckets to take out the rainwater to save the household items like furniture and electronic appliances. In Phase II, a tree fell on the car and damaged the vehicle.

Zirakpur continues to reel under long traffic jams

Zirakpur witnessed a long traffic jam on the flyover, leaving commuters stranded for hours in the rain. The road from the airport roundabout towards Mohali was also chocked. Commuters took the alternate route from Landran-Banur road which was also jammed due to the rush of the vehicles.

Children play inside a park in Zirakpur. (Express Photo) Children play inside a park in Zirakpur. (Express Photo)

Meanwhile, Mohali MC deputed four engineers to oversee teams of junior engineers and the sanitation workers deputed from 7 pm to 8 am. The city has been divided into four zones and a flood control room has been set up at the MC Bhawan.

Water-logging a yearly ritual, even as Chandigarh MC spends Rs 1.25 crore

Planned city’s water-logged streets, after rains, have become a yearly ritual now, even as the civic body spends nearly Rs 1.25 crore every year, citing ‘monsoon preparedness’. Roads were submerged in Sectors 40, 38 West, parts of Sectors 39, 41, Dhanas, Mani Majra and other parts.

The partially submerged cremation ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express Photo) The partially submerged cremation ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Every year the Municipal Corporation spends the amount to clean road gullies, to no avail. According to the civic body, there were 25 complaints of waterlogging and all were attended ‘successfully’.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal had reviewed the preparedness last week. It was stated that the civic body had already cleaned 85 per cent of road gullies in the city and will clean the remaining within 10 days. This apart, 18 teams to control flood/ water-logging throughout city had been constituted.

The MC had stated that the target date to complete the annual cleaning work of road gullies in various sectors/

rehabilitation colonies/ villages was July 7, 2022 and in order to meet the target, more labour had been deployed.

A senior official of the engineering wing gave the contention that the road gullies cannot handle water if the rain is over 25 mm. He stated that the Road gullies from sectors 1 to 30 have a capacity of up to 15 mm, while road gullies in sectors 30 to 35 can handle up to 20 mm. Those in the southern sectors can handle only up to 25 mm rain.

The official also added that when it rains heavily, it takes time to drain out the water. Chandigarh has around 33,000 road gullies.