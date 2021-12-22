Chandigarh-Kharar highway: Protest by anganwadi workers results in long traffic jam, irks commuters

Anganwadi workers on Tuesday blocked traffic on Chandigarh-Kharar highway, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and in a lurch for several hours. Hundreds of motorists, including some ambulances, were stranded in the ensuing traffic jam till the filing of this report on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, traffic was blocked by protesters without prior notice to local administration, leaving the commuters in a lurch. The traffic on the flyover and near Desumajra and Nijjer light points was blocked and long queues of vehicles piled up in the roads as a result.

The protesters forced traffic to be diverted from Morinda towards Chunni and Landran causing a long traffic jam on Landran-Sirhind road. At the Landran red light, such was the chaos on the road due to the protests and ensuing diversions that vehicles, including several ambulances, got stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic that extended for almost 4 kilometres.

Some commuters who were travelling in a taxi and were going to Delhi said that they were not aware about the diversions and had lost their way.

“We were coming from Ropar and going to Delhi. Near Morinda, we were told that traffic was being diverted towards the Morinda-Chunni road. However, midway we got lost and got stuck. Then some villagers helped us reach Kharar where again we hit the end of a long traffic snarl,” said Ratesh Bansal, a resident of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Gurdeep Kaur, one of the representatives of the protesting anganwadi workers said that they have been agitating for the past nine months but the government had not listened to them. She added that they had been demanding regular pay for anganwadi workers on Haryana’s pattern and also wanted a hike in their remunerations. She threatened that their strike will continue till their demands are not met.