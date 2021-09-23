CBI court holds former Punjab Police officer guilty for kidnapping, wrongful confinement in 29-year-old case

A special Central Bureau Court (CBI) court on Wednesday held a former Punjab Police officer guilty of kidnapping and keeping a man in illegal confinement in a 29-year-old case. The court shall pronounce the quantum of sentence in the case on Thursday.

The court of CBI judge, Harinder Singh Sidhu, held accused Amrik Singh guilty under sections 364 (kidnapping) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court had framed the charges against Singh, then an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

The charges were framed against Wassan Singh and sub-inspector Amrik Singh ( now deceased) on December 21, 2000.

It was observed by the court during the framing of the charges that ASI Amrik Singh, along with Sub-Inspector Wassan Singh, on the evening of July 21, 1992, had visited Pheruman village and wrongfully restrained Chanan Singh, till July 23, 1992.

The court further observed in the charges that on the intervening night of July 21/22, 1992, ASI Amrik Singh visited Jalandhar and forcibly picked up Chanan Singh’s son Gurbinder Singh to be murdered/be disposed of.

The court had charged SI Wassan Singh under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC. Wassan Singh had died during the trial of the case.

During the framing of the charges against Wassan Singh, the court observed that Gurbinder Singh was killed in a stage-managed encounter on the intervening night of July 23/24, 1992, in Sathiala village, under Beas police station.