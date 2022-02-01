CBI court gives 10 years in jail to ex-cop in 31-year-old case

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday convicted a former Punjab Police officer to ten years of imprisonment in a 31 year old for abduction, wrongful confinement.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The court of special CBI Judge, Harinder Sidhu, convicted former Punjab Police Inspector Major Singh, the then Station house HO of Police Station Sadar, Tarn Taran for the kidnapping, abduction,

illegal detention and disappearance of Santokh Singh in 1991.

Inspector Major Singh was convicted under Section 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder) and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment with Rs 50,000 fine and under Section 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 days or more) and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment and Rs 20,000 fine.

The victim, Santokh Singh of Jaspal Mehta village in Amritsar district, was an employee of the Butari sub-division of Punjab State Electricity Board. On the evening of July 31, 1991, he returned home from his duty at around 8:30 pm.

After that the accused Inspector Major Singh, along with a police party from Tarn Taran Sadar police station, raided Mehta’s house.

It was alleged that Santokh Singh was taken away and kept in illegal custody.

Santokh Singh’s mother, Swaran Kaur, in 1996 filed a Habeas Corpus plea before the Punjab and Haryana High Court asing the Punjab Police to produce her son or investigate his abduction and disappearance.

On January 21, 1998, the CBI was directed by the High Court to conduct an investigation.

The CBI inquiry concluded that Santokh Singh had been abducted and illegally detained by Inspector Major Singh.

A case was registered by the CBI on August 21, 1998, and a charge sheet filed on April 21, 1999.

The complainant, Swaran Kaur said, “The 10 years sentence handed to Inspector Major Singh was unduly lenient for such a grave and heinous crime. Our legal team will review the judgement and we will be approaching the High Court to impose a life sentence on the convict for my son’s abduction and killing.”