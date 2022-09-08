scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Carnival ride crash: Probe report to take more time

The committee needs to clarify certain things, which would take at least one more day, officials said.

The probe committee, as per sources, found that the ride collapsed after one of the four hydraulic wires holding it were broken.

The inquiry report of the incident where a carnival ride at Mohali Trade Fair broke down, injuring at least 15 people, will take a couple of days as the four-member committee probing it did not submit the report on Wednesday.

The committee needs to clarify certain things, which would take at least one more day, officials said.

The three accused in the case, Mukesh Kumar, Gaurav and Arif were released on bail Wednesday after their one-day police remand ended. The accused were booked under Sections 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful confinement), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger life of others) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The sections under which the accused were booked were bailable.

Police said that the hunt was on for the other accused, including some bouncers who had allegedly assaulted some people at the spot when the incident happened on the night of September 4 at Phase VIII Dussehra ground.

Sources said the committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Amninder Kaur Brar, found lapses on part of some departments and the organiser of the carnival. The committee had found on the ground that there were no first aid arrangements or proper exits at the venue, which led to chaos after the incident. Some people had also alleged that they were not attended to by the staff at the spot.

The probe committee, as per sources, found that the ride collapsed after one of the four hydraulic wires holding it were broken.

The ride came crashing down from a height of around 50-feet. After the incident the organiser Mukesh Kumar had fled the spot.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:22:28 am
