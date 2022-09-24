Carnival ride collapse: DC says probe report to be submitted today

The district administration seems to have slept on the probe report of the joyride collapse case as the responsibility of any official lapse has still not been fixed even after 19 days of the incident. As many as 16 people were injured in the incident. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar has now told The Indian Express that the report is final and the probing team would submit by Saturday.

The incident happened on the night of September 4 while the Mohali Trade Fair was going on in Dussehra ground in Phase VIII. The joyride collapsed from the height of around 50 feet when people were taking the ride. After the incident the DC formed a three-member team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Amandeep Kaur Brar to probe the incident and submit the report within two days. But the report was not submitted yet.

The first extension was given to the probing team till September 14 but the report was not submitted, after ADC Brar fell ill. The DC was contacted on September 14 and he said the report was delayed. On September 16, the DC was again asked about it, and said that the ADC was still unwell. It was alleged by the administration that the mechanical wing was responsible for issuing NoC but the department denied and said the wing was dissolved in 2019.