Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Builders violate norms, Mohali administration to issue notices

The builders violating the norms have been identified at Kharar, Zirakpur and Derabassi.

punjab apartment news, indian expressThe Mohali district administration has found that some builders are violating norms of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act. (File Representational Photo)

The Mohali district administration has found that some builders are violating norms of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA) for registering properties. The administration will soon issue show cause notices to the erring builders.

In the future the promoter has to take a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the urban local bodies (ULBs) concerned for selling new independent plots. In case the promoter fails to get the NOC, the registration of such property will not be done.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Damanjeet Singh Mann said that they had prepared a list of builders violating the norms and soon take further steps after getting directions of the Deputy Commissioner.

The builders violating the norms have been identified at Kharar, Zirakpur and Derabassi.

The administration has also made it clear that the buyers need not worry as the promoter has to get the NOC.

The administration identified the builders following a letter by the Senior Town Planner on December 19 saying that it had come to the notice of the government that certain promoters after obtaining the licence to develop a colony under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), Punjab Municipal Council Act and under 2018 policy regarding reguralisation of unauthorised colonies, get individual residential building plans sanctioned for ground plus two floors of stilt plus three floors as per Municipal Council bylaws but sell them on floor-to-floor basis as independent floors.

The letter stated that as per municipal building bylaws, independent floors mean residential floors on plotted development and planned uniformly in the sanctioned layout plan at the time of approving the layout plan. The letter said that separate norms have been prescribed in the municipal council bylaws for developing independent floors as per which independent floors are considered as per group housing norms.

A day after the letter was issued, the builders and property consultants carried out a protest at Kharar on December 20.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 08:41:07 am
