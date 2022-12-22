scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Builders protest, say registration of property with NOC must continue

The protest ended after Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh assured the protesters that the registration of properties with no objection certificates (NOCs) will not be stopped.

kharar protest nes, punjab news, indian expressBuilder and property consultants during the protest in Kharar. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A day after the senior town planner of Punjab asked Mohali administration to provide details of sale of independent floors constructed by builders within seven days, builders and property consultants held a protest in Kharar on Wednesday. The protesters demanded that the registration of properties should not be stopped.

The protest ended after Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh assured the protesters that the registration of properties with no objection certificates (NOCs) will not be stopped. The protesters had blocked traffic at Kharar highway and demanded that the decision to stop registering the properties be reversed.

The officers said that more clarification has been sought on the orders from the Local Bodies department. In a letter on Tuesday, Punjab’s senior town planner said that it had come to the notice of the government that certain promoters after obtaining the licence to develop a colony under Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, Punjab Municipal Council Act, and under 2018 policy regarding reguralisation of unauthorised colonies, get individual residential building plans sanctioned for ground plus two floors of stilt plus three floors as per MC bylaws.

They then sell them on floor-to-floor basis as independent floors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:56:26 am
Next Story

Parliament Winter Session 2022 Live Updates: Houses to reconvene at 11 am

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close