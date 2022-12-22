Builders protest, say registration of property with NOC must continue

A day after the senior town planner of Punjab asked Mohali administration to provide details of sale of independent floors constructed by builders within seven days, builders and property consultants held a protest in Kharar on Wednesday. The protesters demanded that the registration of properties should not be stopped.

The protest ended after Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh assured the protesters that the registration of properties with no objection certificates (NOCs) will not be stopped. The protesters had blocked traffic at Kharar highway and demanded that the decision to stop registering the properties be reversed.

The officers said that more clarification has been sought on the orders from the Local Bodies department. In a letter on Tuesday, Punjab’s senior town planner said that it had come to the notice of the government that certain promoters after obtaining the licence to develop a colony under Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, Punjab Municipal Council Act, and under 2018 policy regarding reguralisation of unauthorised colonies, get individual residential building plans sanctioned for ground plus two floors of stilt plus three floors as per MC bylaws.

They then sell them on floor-to-floor basis as independent floors.