Brother of a suspect shows DDR filed in HP, claims picture was misused

The brother of one of the accused who told police that his picture was misused appeared before the local police Tuesday and showed a copy of the Daily Dairy Report (DDR) which was registered at Dhalli police station in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (HP), on September 18. The accused had approached HP Police saying he was not aware of his picture being used. The police is verifying the claims.

Pankaj, the brother the accused arrested from Dhali on Sunday, came to Kharar (Sadar) police station and met the police officials. Pankaj said they came to know about the case on September 18 and were astonished to learn that his brother’s name was also involved. He said that soon after, he along with his brother reached Dhalli and lodged the DDR. The DDR, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, says that it was filed at 2.45 pm.

“We told HP Police that the picture of my brother was misused and the police lodged a DDR. We have requested the police to probe this,” Pankaj said.

Pankaj denied his brother knowing the second accused, who is a friend of the woman student. He added that since knowing that his brother’s name had cropped up in the case, they visited the Dhali police station thrice and told the police that the picture was being misused.

“We told the HP police about the misuse and requested them to investigate it. They put us in touch with Punjab Police and we told them about the same thing,” Pankaj said. Pankaj also claimed that his brother was with him at Dhali police station when a team of Punjab police had taken him.

Meanwhile, the DDR registered stated that the complainant had said that he was not aware about any viral videos nor did he know about the woman who was arrested by the police. A police officer privy to the investigation said they were already investigating these claims. Whether the picture was misused or not could only be established after forensic examination of the cell phones of the accused, police said.