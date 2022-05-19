Booster shot for Mohali in fight against drug addiction

A total of 17 new Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres were opened on Wednesday at government health institutions across Mohali, bringing the total number of such centres in the district to 24. Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur inaugurated an OOAT center at the district hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that the new centers would be of great help to patients of drug abuse, as they would be able to avail this facility closer to their homes.

She added that patients are treated free of cost in these centres. She also said that the centers specialise in treating those addicted to opium, heroin, smack, morphine and its derivatives, and that they will not have to go to drug de-addiction centers for treatment and admission.

“Patients who wish to quit drugs can visit these centers daily for treatment and go home,” she added.

A total of seven centers were already functioning at the Government Deaddiction and Rehabilitation Center in Sector 66, Mohali and government hospitals in Kharar, Dera Bassi, Lalru, Banur, Kurali and Dhakoli.

New centers have come up at District Hospital, Mohali, urban primary health centers in Phase 1, Phase 7, Phase 11, Mundi Kharar, Zirakpur Preet Colony, along with the

primary health centers at Basauli, Gharuan, Mazat, Mullanpur Garibdas, Chandon, Nayangaon,Boothgarh, Palheri and Khizrabad.

The civil surgeon said that the purpose of opening these centers is to provide easy and free treatment to patients who want to quit drugs.

Regular training has been given to doctors and other staff treating the patients. The center will remain open daily from 8 am to 2 pm, and on holidays including Sundays.

Patients can come and start their treatment by showing their Aadhaar card or any other identity card.

Once a patient is registered, they can get medicines from any government center across the state by showing the registration number.