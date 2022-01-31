Punjab: BJP rakes up national security during election campaign

BJP’s Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam and party’s state general secretary Subhash Sharma Sunday met the party supporters and Mohali residents while campaigning for BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht.

Gautam said that the main agenda of BJP in the Punjab elections is the development of the state and the security of the country. He said that Punjab has a border of about 600 km with Pakistan.

“We will focus on stability, security and change to secure the future of Punjab and its people. The change is required not only in the regime but also to keep the future generation safe, and for the stability of Punjab,” he added.

Gautam said that for the security of the country, it is necessary to have a stable and strong government. Punjab is in a deep economic crisis and needs a double-engine government to push it on the path to development. But the anti-national forces want to derail it.

“We will work on abolishing mafia raj in Punjab. Land mafia, sand mafia and drug mafia are prominent and are being patronised by Congress leaders,” he added.