scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Bhupi Rana gang is notorious for extortion racket, contract killings

The Bhupi Rana gang which came to light on Saturday after two of the gang’s alleged members had chopped off fingers of a man in Badmajra colony, is notorious for extortion racket and contract killings. Bhupi Rana, who hails from Handesra in Mohali district, is a notorious criminal and is among the top gangsters in […]

Gangster Bhupi Rana, Gaurav and Kuldeep Chauhan after being arrested with country-made pistols by Panchkula police on Monday. (Express photo)

The Bhupi Rana gang which came to light on Saturday after two of the gang’s alleged members had chopped off fingers of a man in Badmajra colony, is notorious for extortion racket and contract killings.

Bhupi Rana, who hails from Handesra in Mohali district, is a notorious criminal and is among the top gangsters in Punjab. Rana is currently lodged in Patiala jail.

Ravi, the elder brother of Gaurav alias Gory, the main accused of chopping the fingers of Hardeep Singh, is also in the same cell of Bhupi Rana. Gaurav too works for Bhupi.

“Bhupi Rana is wanted in around 25 criminal cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping. He has one of the biggest networks in Punjab’s area bordering Haryana. He also runs the extortion racket in Haryana where he had threatened the businessmen in the past and extorted money from them,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

The officer said that Bhupi Rana had provided the shooters to Bambiha gang who had killed the youth leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, Vicky Middukhera last year.

Bhupi was close to Bambiha gang and had also provided the shelter to the criminals like Harvinder Rinda, Dilpreet Baba and Lucky Patial.

“It was Bhupi Rana who helped Patial in climibing the crime ladder. He provided him all the help from shelter to weapons and money,” the officer added.

Advertisement

Yadvinder alias Ghora who was said to have chopped the fingers was on the run. The district police said that they shall soon arrest the accused.

On February 10, Gaurav and his aides Tarun and Ghora had chopped off the fingers of Hardeep Singh. Gaurav suspected that Hardeep was involved into his brother Bunty’s murder which took place last year.

Also Read
Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria produced in court, Jalandhar police takes him...
Criminal, his two aides killed in police encounter in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh University video leak case: At the heart of controversy, an on...
Jagtar Singh Hawara, mohali news, indian express
Mohali court issues production warrants of Jagtar Singh Hawara in 24-yr-o...

The accused had allegedly posed as police officials of CIA wing and took Hardeep to Badmajra where they committed the crime.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 03:10 IST
Next Story

Man arrested after wife dies by suicide

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close