Bhupi Rana gang is notorious for extortion racket, contract killings

The Bhupi Rana gang which came to light on Saturday after two of the gang’s alleged members had chopped off fingers of a man in Badmajra colony, is notorious for extortion racket and contract killings.

Bhupi Rana, who hails from Handesra in Mohali district, is a notorious criminal and is among the top gangsters in Punjab. Rana is currently lodged in Patiala jail.

Ravi, the elder brother of Gaurav alias Gory, the main accused of chopping the fingers of Hardeep Singh, is also in the same cell of Bhupi Rana. Gaurav too works for Bhupi.

“Bhupi Rana is wanted in around 25 criminal cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping. He has one of the biggest networks in Punjab’s area bordering Haryana. He also runs the extortion racket in Haryana where he had threatened the businessmen in the past and extorted money from them,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

The officer said that Bhupi Rana had provided the shooters to Bambiha gang who had killed the youth leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, Vicky Middukhera last year.

Bhupi was close to Bambiha gang and had also provided the shelter to the criminals like Harvinder Rinda, Dilpreet Baba and Lucky Patial.

“It was Bhupi Rana who helped Patial in climibing the crime ladder. He provided him all the help from shelter to weapons and money,” the officer added.

Yadvinder alias Ghora who was said to have chopped the fingers was on the run. The district police said that they shall soon arrest the accused.

On February 10, Gaurav and his aides Tarun and Ghora had chopped off the fingers of Hardeep Singh. Gaurav suspected that Hardeep was involved into his brother Bunty’s murder which took place last year.

The accused had allegedly posed as police officials of CIA wing and took Hardeep to Badmajra where they committed the crime.