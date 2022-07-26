scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Balwinder Singh Sandhu murder case: NIA court charges 10 with murder, unlawful activities

Seven of the 10 accused – Gurjeet Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Sukhmeetpal Singh, Navpreet Singh, Harbhinder Singh and Sukhraj Singh – are in custody.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 26, 2022 4:15:45 am
A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday charged 10 accused with murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and unlawful activities in comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu murder case. The court also discharged four people in the case.

Seven of the 10 accused – Gurjeet Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Sukhmeetpal Singh, Navpreet Singh, Harbhinder Singh and Sukhraj Singh – are in custody. The other three – Ravi Dhillon, Jagroop Singh and Akashdeep Singh Dhaliwal – who were out on bail were also charged under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence), 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The four people discharged by the court are Ravinder Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Chand Kumar and Prabhdeep Singh Mithu. Ravinder Singh was on bail in this case. Shaurya Chakra awardee comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his house at Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district in October 2020.

Sandhu was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for fighting against militancy in the state in the 1990s. After the murder it was alleged by police that the conspiracy to kill Sandhu was hatched by the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and some Pakistan-based terrorists.

