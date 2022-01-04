Balbir Sidhu denies meeting Shah: ‘loyal soldier of Cong’

Former Punjab Health Minister and Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday addressed a press conference wherein he laid to rest all rumours of him switching alleigance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or shifting over to the Punjab Lok Congress — the new party that has been formed by former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh — during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the district on January 5.

Sidhu, on Monday, said that some people, including former Mayor Kulwant Singh, were spreading misleading propaganda against him and a completely fake post had gone viral recently on social media saying that he had met Amit Shah and asked for tickets for two MLAs and one ticket for an MP. He said that he was a loyal soldier of the Congress and would continue serving the party.

Balbir Sidhu said that in 2007, he had been approached by Parkash Singh Badal to join the Akali Dal and contest the elections, which he refused, instead contesting on a Congress ticket. He won that election, despite the wave being in favour of the Akalis. He said that again in 2012 and 2017 he contested on Congress tickets and won. He said that he would also contest the 2022 Assembly elections from Mohali constituency on a Congress ticket and his Monday press conference was an attempt to lay to rest all attempts to tarnish his image by spreading false propaganda.

Balbir Sidhu claimed that Kulwant Singh, who would contest on an AAP ticket from Mohali, had been eyeing a Congress ticket till some days ago. When Charanjit Channi was sworn in as the CM, Kulwant Singh sat in the front row and applauded. Later, he asked Harish Chaudhary for a Congress ticket from Mohali.

After being turned down multiple times, Kulwant decided to move to the AAP. Calling Kulwant Singh an opportunist, he said that first through Akali Dal Kulwant became the President of Municipal Council and then he contested the elections by leaving Akali Dal and forming an independent group and betrayed the same Congress party which made him Mayor in 2015. He rejoined Akali Dal in 2017.

Sidhu also criticised Kejriwal, and said that the Delhi CM had taken an oath from the Chandigarh councillors that they would not leave the AAP. “He should check with Kulwant Singh also and ensure that he doesn’t desert the party later as he is a habitual offender,” Sidhu said.