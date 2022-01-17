Bagindhi village’s long wait for development

Consecutive governments, and numerous poll promises later, the one thing that hasn’t changed for Bagindhi village in Mohali’s Kharar constitiency is its abject neglect by the administration.

Since independence, villagers say, they have never been properly connected with Kharar, courtesy a seasonal rivulet that flows through the village. The villagers have for long demanded proper connectivity to the mainland, a demand for which they boycotted the elections in 2017 and even put up a board outside the village’s jurisdiction. Two pulleys had been constructed on the road leading to the village recently, but during the rainy season, locals said, the village remains cut off from the rest of the world.

A visit to the village – the last on Punjab and Haryana border— on Monday by the Indian Express showed that it was deprived of clean drinking water, with villagers having to depend on supply through a tubewell.

Bagindhi is not far from the state capital in Chandigarh and could be reached from Mullanpur via Jayanti Majri village- famous for a historic temple.

“We had demanded four pulleys to be constructed on a seasonal rivulet which cuts the village off from the mainland. Instead just two were constructed. Despite promises by several political parties, the village still lacks basis facilities,” Jagmal Singh a local resident told The Indian Express.

The village consists of around 100 households and has around 450 voters.

When asked about the water supply in the village, Jagmal said that a 100- year-old well was the only source of drinking water until three to four years ago. But now the residents are getting the water through a tubewell.

Another villager, who had contested the panchayat elections unsuccessfully, said that in 2017 the villagers had decided to boycott the political parties due to the lack of development in their village. This time, however, no such decision has been taken.

“There are some positive developments that have happened. The road is good now. But the sad thing is that it has taken way too long,” he said.

A woman from the village said that in case of rains, the village is cut off from the rest of the area and it becomes difficult for them to go out of the village in case of even a medical emergency.