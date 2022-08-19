Badmajra murder: Police identify 3 culprits, no arrests made yet

A day after the murder of 26-year-old Bunty Sharma at Badmajra village, the local police claimed to identify three culprits who were involved in the murder. The police, however, failed to arrest the accused. The preliminary investigation indicated old enmity as a reason behind the murder.

According to sources in the police, three persons who were allegedly involved in the crime were identified as Ajay Patel, Gulshan and Parvesh. They were named in the FIR. The police officials said that they were raiding the hideouts of the culprits.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Balongi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector P S Grewal, said that they could not disclose much details as it could affect their investigation. He added that the police teams were conducting raids and the suspected hideouts of the criminals.

Replying to a question about criminal Kali’s role in the crime, the SHO said that it had not come up in their investigation yet but they were investigating all the allegations levelled by the family of Bunty Sharma.

Bunty Sharma’s family had Wednesday alleged that he was getting threatening calls from Kali, a criminal considered close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The police said the preliminary probe had indicated that old enmity was the reason behind Bunty Sharma’s murder.