Badmajra murder: Man held from UP

Four days after some assailants had murdered a Badmajra resident, the Balongi police arrested one person from Uttar Pradesh in this connection. The other accused in the case are said to be at large.

The Balongi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector P S Grewal, said that they had arrested one person identified as Rohit from UP. The hunt was on for the other accused in the case, police said.

Twenty-six-year-old Bunty Sharma was murdered by some persons in Guru Nanak Colony of Badmajra village on August 16.

The family members of the victim alleged role of criminal Kali in the his murder.

The police, however, said that they were yet to establish Kali’s role. The family alleged that Kali was a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police have so far identified three persons — Ajay Patel, Gulshan and Parvesh, who were allegedly involved in the crime. They were have not been arrested yet, it was stated.

The police theory had so far revealed that an old enmity was the reason behind the murder of Bunty Sharma, who too was booked in criminal cases, including drug smuggling case and assault case in Mohali.