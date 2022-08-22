scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Badmajra murder: Man held from UP

The Balongi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector P S Grewal, said that they had arrested one person identified as Rohit from UP. The hunt was on for the other accused in the case, police said.

Twenty-six-year-old Bunty Sharma was murdered by some persons in Guru Nanak Colony of Badmajra village on August 16. (Representational image)

Four days after some assailants had murdered a Badmajra resident, the Balongi police arrested one person from Uttar Pradesh in this connection. The other accused in the case are said to be at large.

The Balongi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector P S Grewal, said that they had arrested one person identified as Rohit from UP. The hunt was on for the other accused in the case, police said.

Twenty-six-year-old Bunty Sharma was murdered by some persons in Guru Nanak Colony of Badmajra village on August 16.

The family members of the victim alleged role of criminal Kali in the his murder.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

The police, however, said that they were yet to establish Kali’s role. The family alleged that Kali was a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police have so far identified three persons — Ajay Patel, Gulshan and Parvesh, who were allegedly involved in the crime. They were have not been arrested yet, it was stated.

The police theory had so far revealed that an old enmity was the reason behind the murder of Bunty Sharma, who too was booked in criminal cases, including drug smuggling case and assault case in Mohali.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:23:28 am
Next Story

At Noida, hundreds demand ‘justice’ for Shrikant Tyagi

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

5

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement