Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

‘Attempt to rape’ in autorickshaw, 2 held

The SSP said that the woman resisted and jump from the autorikshaw near Rayat Bahara Hospital

sexual assault, mohali news, indian expressThe woman told the police that apart from driver, another man was sitting on rear seat who started molesting, assaulting her and also attempted to rape her. (File)

The Kharar police arrested two persons who allegedly attempted to rape a woman in a running autorickshaw on Wednesday. The police also recovered the auto used in the crime.

The rape was attempted on the intervening night of December 13 and 14. Those arrested were identified as Malkeet singh alias Bunty (24), a resident of Radiala village, and Manmohan Singh alias Mani (29), a resident of Singhpura village. Bunty works as a DJ while the woman is a nurse in a private hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said that an incident was reported regarding attempt to rape by a woman while travelling in an auto that she boarded from phase-6 traffic lights.

The woman told the police that apart from driver, another man was sitting on rear seat who started molesting, assaulting her and also attempted to rape her.

The SSP said that the woman resisted and jumped from the auto near Rayat Bahara Hospital on Kharar-Kurali road to save herself.

She lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case under sections 376 (rape), 354-A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing), 342 (wrongful confinement), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (assault), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Kharar (Sadar) police station.

“In a significant breakthrough, with in a span of 12 hours, the crime was traced and both the accused persons were arrested and the vehicle (auto) used for crime has also been recovered,” the SSP said.

The SSP added that further investigation was going to reveal more details.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 08:28:02 am
