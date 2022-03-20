Attacks on Congress workers at behest of AAP MLA: Punjab former health minister

Former Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday said that Congress workers are being attacked on the behest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh. Sidhu said that only his supporters were being beaten up in Mohali but false police cases were also being registered against them.

“My supporters were beaten up in Kumbhra village but no action was taken by the police. Some people had fired at ‘Brew Bros’, whose owner is my supporter. Two motorcyclists and MLA Kulwant Singh’s vehicle were also seen at the crime spot but the police gave a clean chit to the driver of the car. The statements of the hotel staff were not taken into account,” Sidhu alleged.

He added that Kulwant Singh and his supporters were creating an atmosphere of terror.

He said that he was going to knock the door of Human Rights Commission and court against this and if no action was taken by the police and would block Landran Chowk and Kharar Chowk which would be the sole responsibility of police and administration.

He said that he has been MLA for past 15 years and has been serving in the area for last 30 years and has contested Lok Sabha, Panchayat and Municipal elections but he has never retaliated against any party supporters after winning the elections.

He said that similarly a supporter of Sarpanch Ramandeep Singh of Safipur village were tied up and beaten by AAP supporters and were severely injured but on the contrary the police nabbed the supporter of the sarpanch and also took him to the police station.

Sidhu also demanded a CBI inquiry into these incidents.

Meanwhile, when asked Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh refuted the allegations and said that he never indulged in any such activity. He added that Sidhu could not digest his loss in the assembly elections and is now making false allegations against him.“It is all frustration. I have no role in it and I had never interfered in the legal process,” Kulwant Singh added.