Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Atta Dal scheme: Punjab Vigilance Bureau books GM of PUNSUP over fund embezzlement

The spokesperson of the VB said that Garg during his tenure in the PUNSUP overlooked the prescribed Punjab service rules and got several chargesheets issued to different officials of the department, causing a loss of Rs 64,64,36,854 to the state government.

bribery news, ounjab news, indian expressThe general manager had to deposit Rs 43,74,98,681 in the account of UCO Bank under this scheme but only deposited only Rs 38,38,88,711. (File)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Wednesday registered an embezzlement case against the general manager of the Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP) Naveen Kumar Garg alleging misappropriation while implementing the state government’s Atta Dal scheme.

Disclosing this here a spokesperson of the state Vigilance Bureau (VB) said that the bureau conducted a probe and found that while disbursing the funds under Atta Dal scheme in the year 2015-16, Naveen Kumar caused a direct monetary loss of Rs 2.20 crore to the state exchequer. He had to deposit Rs 43,74,98,681 in the account of UCO Bank under this scheme but only deposited only Rs 38,38,88,711. Garg, thus, misappropriated Rs 5,36,09,979 in conniving with other officials of the PUNSUP, it was said.

The spokesperson added that Garg during his tenure in the PUNSUP overlooked the prescribed Punjab service rules and got several chargesheets issued to different officials of the department, causing a loss of Rs 64,64,36,854 to the state government.

He informed said that during the investigations it has also come to light that Garg did not have the requisite qualifications and experience to be the manager despite which he was selected whereas other eligible candidates were rejected.

The VB registered a case under Sections 409, 420, 465, 468, 471 of the IPC and under Sections 13(1) (a) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Flying Squad-1, Mohali.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 09:09:17 am
