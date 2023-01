Ashika Jain was on Saturday appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mohali in an administrative shake-up in Punjab. Jain was transferred from Patiala.

Jain, a 2015 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) had served as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of SAS Nagar in 2021.

Former Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar has been transferred.