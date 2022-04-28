As Mohali reels under power cuts, locals sweat

Major power cuts in many parts of Mohali left the residents irked on Wednesday. The power was restored in the affected areas only after 8 pm. The unscheduled power cuts were witnessed in Kharar, Dera Bassi, Kurali and Zirakpur for around nine hours. Power was restored in Kharar at around 8 pm while in many rural areas, there was no power supply till the filing the story. The power department officials were also clueless about the power cuts, due to the shutting down of some power plants in the state.

In Kharar, almost the entire town witnessed the power cuts for eight hours. The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the department, Satinder Singh, said that he was not aware of power cuts and that it could be due to the problem at the power plants.

Arun Verma, a resident of Sector 115 in Kharar said that there was no power supply for the entire day and that in many areas the drinking water supply was also affected. In Zirakpur, there was no power supply throughout the day and the water supply was also affected.

“We could even not come out of our houses due to the scorching heat and power cuts in the last few days have made lives difficult,” said Zirakpur resident Sukhdev Chaudhary.

Taking a jibe at the state’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dera Bassi resident Pinki Saini said that while campaigning, the AAP made tall claims that power supply will be given for 24 hours, but the government was exposed after a month into assuming the office itself. Two technical snags, — one at a power generating unit of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, and the other at a unit of Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant (Ropar) — led to shortage of about 800 MW in the state, triggering long hours of unscheduled power cuts in various locations.

Power cuts on Thursday

The power department said that there will be power shutdown on 66 kv grid at Sector 68 on Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm, and the areas in Sectors 68, 69, IT Park Sector 67 and Kumbra village will be affected.