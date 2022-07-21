scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Punjab: Arrest of robber leads AGTF to shooters ‘involved’ in the killing of Moosewala

The sources in police revealed that during the interrogation of Parmdalip Singh, the AGTF got wind of the movement of both Rupa and Manu Kusa following which the encounter took place on Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 21, 2022 6:50:11 am
sidhu moosewala murder caseSidhu Moosewala with his father. (Instagram/@sidhumoosewala)

The arrest of an aide of gangsters Jagdeep Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kusa led the Mohali police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to the two shooters – allegedly involved in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala – who were killed in the police encounter in Amritsar district on Wednesday.

Parmdalip Singh – the aide of the slain gangsters – was arrested by the district police in a robbery case on Monday. He had allegedly robbed a Landran-based jeweller on June 11.

The sources in police revealed that during the interrogation of Parmdalip Singh, the AGTF got wind of the movement of both Rupa and Manu Kusa following which the encounter took place on Wednesday.

Police had also recovered a .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges from Parmdalip Singh along with 2.2 kg silver and 380 gm gold.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

“Parmdalip was a close associate of both the slain gangsters who was involved in contract killings and extortion. He was also convicted for murder,” police officials said.

Police officials have also not ruled out that Parmdalip was in touch with both the gangsters who may have tried to shifting their locations after the arrest of the criminal.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel
MP local polls

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel

Oppn MPs and their innovative ways to protest in Parliament
Delhi Confidential

Oppn MPs and their innovative ways to protest in Parliament

Patna HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Patna HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement