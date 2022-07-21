Punjab: Arrest of robber leads AGTF to shooters ‘involved’ in the killing of Moosewala

The arrest of an aide of gangsters Jagdeep Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh alias Manu Kusa led the Mohali police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to the two shooters – allegedly involved in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala – who were killed in the police encounter in Amritsar district on Wednesday.

Parmdalip Singh – the aide of the slain gangsters – was arrested by the district police in a robbery case on Monday. He had allegedly robbed a Landran-based jeweller on June 11.

The sources in police revealed that during the interrogation of Parmdalip Singh, the AGTF got wind of the movement of both Rupa and Manu Kusa following which the encounter took place on Wednesday.

Police had also recovered a .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges from Parmdalip Singh along with 2.2 kg silver and 380 gm gold.

“Parmdalip was a close associate of both the slain gangsters who was involved in contract killings and extortion. He was also convicted for murder,” police officials said.

Police officials have also not ruled out that Parmdalip was in touch with both the gangsters who may have tried to shifting their locations after the arrest of the criminal.