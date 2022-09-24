scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Armyman arrested in Chandigarh University video leak case

Sanjeev Singh was held from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly blackmailing a female student who was among the three arrested earlier.

Mohali: Students stage a protest over objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly recorded by a hosteller, at Chandigarh University in Mohali district, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (PTI/FILE Photo)

An Armyman posted in Arunachal Pradesh was arrested Saturday for allegedly blackmailing the Chandigarh University female student who had earlier been arrested in the video leak case.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that on the basis of forensic and digital evidence, a police team from Mohali was dispatched to Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh to arrest Sanjeev Singh. Singh’s is the fourth arrest in the case.

Yadav said Singh had been arrested with support from police in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as well as Army authorities in the Northeast state. The Mohali police have also obtained a two-day transit remand of Singh from the Bomdila chief judicial magistrate to produce him before the magistrate in Mohali, he added.

The other two accused were arrested from Himachal Pradesh and some electronic devices seized from them.

An FIR was registered in the Kharar (Sadar) police station on September 18, after students complained that hidden-camera videos from the university’s hostel had been leaked.

The DGP said the guilty in the case would not be spared and justice would prevail.

An all-women special investigation team of Ludhiana SP (counter intelligence) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, DSP Rupinder Kaur and DSP Deepika Singh is investigating the case.

Reacting to the arrest, an army official said: “During the ongoing investigations by Punjab Police in a sensitive case, it has revealed that a serving army soldier is likely to have been involved in acts chargeable under sections of the IPC and IT Act. Immediately on receipt of information from the Police authorities, all possible assistance was extended to Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh Police to arrest the soldier and handover his custody for further investigations.”

The official added: “Indian Army practices zero tolerance of such acts and will continue to provide all assistance for early conclusion of investigation.”

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 08:15:33 pm
